© 2022
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Donald Fagen Goes the Solo Route

XPN | By David Dye
Published April 17, 2006 at 3:41 PM CDT
Donald Fagen.
Donald Fagen.
Listen

Jazz-pop pioneer and Steely Dan frontman Donald Fagen has a new solo album, Morph the Cat. And to support the CD's release, Fagen is doing something he has rarely done before: Tour as a solo act.

Fagen's new album represents the final work in a trilogy that he started in 1982. The lyrics are classic Fagen, with dark overtones and surprising concepts, including the impending-alien-attack theme of "Mary Shut the Gate."

This session originally aired March 10, 2006.

Copyright 2006 XPN

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
See stories by David Dye