Magnet's Dreamy, Surreal Pop

Magnet is the vehicle of Even Johansen, the Norwegian born singer/songwriter who made a name for himself by working with the U.K. bands Libido and Chocolate Overdose.

Even's work as Magnet is a blend of the traditional and the modern, mixing a folk sound with the more surreal electronica.

The second album from Magnet, called The Tourniquet, was produced by American underground pop veteran Jason Falkner, who also appears on several tracks. The album is a quiet, reflective listen, similar to David Gray in White Ladder. The album has achieved gold record sales in Norway.

Copyright 2006 XPN