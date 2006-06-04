© 2022
Poet Edward Field Reflects on the Bohemian Life

Published June 4, 2006 at 10:43 AM CDT
Edward Field looks back at life in Greenwich Village and beyond.
In the days after World War II, war veteran Edward Field was becoming a poet. In the process, he was witness to the modern history of Greenwich Village and its role as a birthplace of vivid literature and gay culture.

His memoir, The Man Who Would Marry Susan Sontag and Other Intimate Literary Portraits of the Bohemian Era, gives a glimpse into the lives of many personalities of the day. Frank O'Hara, James Baldwin and Susan Sontag all participated in a literary boom, attracting lasting acclaim. Others, such as the eccentric writer Alfred Chester -- whose obsession with Sontag is noted in the book's title -- fell into obscurity.

Field lends Liane Hansen his insights into an era.

