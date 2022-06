Jeff Stevens of Alto, Ga., collects hit and miss engines from before the 1940s.

To the untrained ear, the machines sound as if they are unable to start.

In reality, this is how they sound when they are working properly: They regulate themselves so they never run too fast.

Sound recordist Jim Hawkins captured the audio of Stevens' hit and miss engine.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.