The Life of an Unsigned Musician 'Distilled'

Growing up in rural Vermont, Nate Mott learned responsibility early.

At age 9, he was chopping wood to heat the small cabin he shared with his mother and sister.

It was a shock moving in with his father in New Jersey to attend high school. But his guitar brought him comfort and showed him how to express himself.

Now, at 23, Mott is a full-time, self-produced musician based in Rhode Island. He speaks with Liane Hansen about his new album, Words Distilled.

