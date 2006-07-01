Cassandra Wilson Takes Flight on 'Thunderbird'

Cassandra Wilson's new CD Thunderbird soars over a swirling array of musical influences.

Backing up the pop tune "Go to Mexico," are the chant-like sounds of the Tchapatoulis Mardi Gras Indians. And you might have a version of the familiar American tune "Red River Valley" in your head, but Wilson — one of the great jazz vocalists of her generation — gives it a fresh new feel.

T-Bone Burnett produced "Red River Valley," and two of his own songs — notably the haunting "Strike a Match" — join Wilson's original material.

Wilson tells Debbie Elliott about a CD that pays tribute to the Native American spirit and the rich traditions of American music.

