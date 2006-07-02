Alison Bechdel's Family Life? Tragicomic

Comic strip artist Alison Bechdel writes and illustrates the comic strip, Dykes to Watch Out For.

She has now created a memoir in comic strip form that revisits her youth and her relationship with her sometimes distant father, Bruce, a high school English teacher.

The two often had trouble communicating, and they talked about literature as a way to relate. Her father died when she was almost twenty, an incident she believes was a suicide.

The setting for most of the memoir is a large, Gothic revival house, a home that caused Bechdel to identify with The Addams Family.

