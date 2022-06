An update on two artists whose music has evolved since each performed on Weekend Edition a while back: Vienna Teng and Kaki King. Vienna Teng's forthcoming album, Dreaming Through The Noise, intimately showcases her talent as a pianist and vocalist. King has moved past the acoustic instrumentals of her earlier discs with her latest album, Until We Felt Red, coming in August.

