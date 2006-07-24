Diabate's Orchestra Showcases Sounds of Mali

Toumani Diabate is a storyteller and musician known for his gorgeous melodies performed on the Kora, or African harp.

Diabate has recently teamed up with producer Nick Gold (of Buena Vista Social Club fame) to create a CD, Boulevard de L'Independance, with the Toumani Diabate Symmetric Orchestra.

From Senegalese Salsa to old Mande Empire standards, the album collects the various styles of music found in Mali.

Diabate talks about tracing his family's involvement in music back 71 generations. Producer Nick Gold talks about how Diabate's own music continues to evolve.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.