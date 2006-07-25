Diplomatic Options for Rice, Israel and Hezbollah

Michele Norris talks with Dennis Ross, former U.S. envoy to the Middle East, about the options Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is considering regarding diplomacy in the region. Ross was the point person to the Middle East under presidents Bill Clinton and George H.W. Bush.

Ross is a distinguished fellow at The Washington Institute for Near East Policy. He is also the author of The Missing Peace: The Inside Story of the Fight for Middle East Peace.

