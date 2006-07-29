Drive-By Truckers: Rock Southern Style

The Drive-By Truckers are a Southern rock band, but they're just as much poets as partiers.

They do have three guitars, and hail from Georgia, but they sing no rebel anthems. And they're partial to hip-hop in their down time.

Their latest album is called A Blessing and a Curse. The songs are full of love and loss, firmly anchored in the stuff of Southern legend.

Mike Cooley, Patterson Hood, Jason Isbell, Brad Morgan, John Neff and Shonna Tucker are the Drive-By Truckers.

They visited NPR's Studio 4A to play some tunes and talk about their latest album, and what it's like to be pegged as the heirs to Lynyrd Skynyrd — the next great southern rock band. They also talk about the recurring theme in their music of self destruction, and their Southern roots.

