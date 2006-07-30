Alaska Soldier Killed by Sniper in Iraq

Alaska's Stryker Brigade was scheduled to wrap up the state's biggest deployment since Vietnam, but instead the Department of Defense announced this week that the unit's deployment would be extended. One Stryker soldier is coming home. Sgt. Irving Hernandez was killed by sniper fire just a few weeks before his deployment was scheduled to end. Libby Casey of member station KUAC in Fairbanks has this remembrance.

