Michael Brook's Eclectic Rock Tribute

Michael Brook's collaborations with musicians from around the world have made him one of the most sought-after producers in the music industry.

Also a composer, guitarist and inventor of the "infinite guitar" (featured in the U2 song "With or Without You"), Brook brings his own talents to the table.

On his new CD, RockPaperScissors, he works with Lebanese violinist Claude Chalhoub, singer Lisa Germano, Blue Nile vocalist Paul Buchanan and English singer Ben Christophers.

The album, which he dubs "an affectionate but also at times tongue-in-cheek look at rock music," is an eclectic nod to artists both living and dead. Tracks include the voice of the late Richard Burton reciting Dylan Thomas; a traditional Bulgarian choir; and the late Pakistani singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

The acclaimed producer used to be an engineer in producer Daniel Lanois' studio, and he has worked with Brian Eno. He recently composed the soundtrack for the Al Gore documentary An Inconvenient Truth.

