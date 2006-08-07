Those Transatlantics: Briskly Appealing Pop

The five members of Those Transatlantics claim The Beatles, The Cardigans and The New Pornographers as the shared influences that brought them together, so it should come as no surprise that their music is the sonic equivalent of an ice-cold glass of lemonade on a summer day.

The band came together when singer Kathleen Bracken and guitarist Michael Spence began writing what would become their first EP, You're Seated in the Back. Adding drummer Trevor Waldron, bassist Brian Siers and keyboardist Chris Hatfield, Those Transatlantics was complete. Their full-length debut, Knocked Out, is a brisk, immensely appealing pop gem.

