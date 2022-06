A "state of the blogosphere" report from Technorati founder Dave Sifry says 175,000 new blogs are created each day. Sifry finds that about 55 percent continue blogging on a regular basis. The blogosphere is doubling in size every five to seven months. Sifry offers more numbers and observations in a conversation with Scott Simon.

