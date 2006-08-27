Novelist Lee, Playing with Three 'Lost Hearts'

Andrea Lee's latest novel, Lost Hearts in Italy, builds on the classic love triangle.

Mira marries Nick in a picturesque wedding at their alma mater. They head to Italy to start a new life together. But Mira meets Zenin, an Italian billionaire. He edges into her life... and the life she has created with Nick... and Mira finds herself in the throes of an intense affair.

Eighteen years later, Mira, Zenin and Nick are still trying to put their lives back together.

