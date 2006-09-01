Soul Asylum: The Test of Time

Listen Listen • 0:00

Of all the big names to emerge from the Twin Cities music scene in the '80s, Soul Asylum is among the few that have weathered the test of time. With a career spanning more than two decades, the group has had plenty of time to hone its hook-filled alternative rock.

Soul Asylum formed in 1983 out of the ashes of Loud Fast Rules. With the release of its first album in 1984, the band began to build a core group of committed fans, which eventually helped it break into the mainstream with the release of 1992's Grave Dancers Union. The multiplatinum-selling record was Soul Asylum's biggest hit, spawning the Top 10 single "Runaway Train" and making the group a household name.

The band's new album, The Silver Lining, is its last recorded with original bassist Karl Mueller, who died of cancer late last year. Soul Asylum's first studio collection since 1998's Candy from a Stranger, the disc finds the group emphasizing the catchy melodies and witty lyrics that first brought it success. This segment originally aired on July 28, 2006.

