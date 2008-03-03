© 2022
Felice Brothers: 'Young, Broke, and American'

XPN
Published March 3, 2008 at 10:56 AM CST

Formed by three brothers and a friend, The Felice Brothers have crafted a rough musical style that's comparable to those of Bruce Springsteen and Townes Van Zandt. The band, from New York's Catskills, spent a lot of its time panhandling and traveling in a school bus on tour. Its antics led Maverick Magazine to write, "These are songs that give a real taste of being young, broke, and American." The band's self-titled debut comes out in March.

