Pete Best: The Original Beatles Beat

Keeping the beat for The Beatles during the band's formative years (from 1960 to '62), Pete Best was dismissed just before Beatlemania hit, for reasons that are disputed to this day. Best returned to the scene 20 years later with The Pete Best Band, delivering a savage '60s sound; most recently, a new album of all-original material called Haymans Green hit stores.

In this interview, Best talks about his relationships with the remaining Beatles and offers one-of-a-kind insight on the beginnings of a musical phenomenon.

