Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings: Maximum Soul

The hard-touring, Brooklyn-based funk/soul band The Dap-Kings mixes percussion, trumpets, guitars, organs and bass, but its key ingredient is the incredibly soulful voice of Sharon Jones. The group expertly emulates classic '60s and '70s funk, using only analog recording equipment and vintage instruments.

The Dap-Kings contributed to more than half of Amy Winehouse's tracks on her breakthrough album Back to Black, and has enjoyed a breakthrough of its own with this year's 100 Days, 100 Nights

This segment originally aired Feb. 1, 2008.

Copyright 2008 XPN