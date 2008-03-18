Basia Bulat: A 'Darling' Songwriter

Basia Bulat's music is infused with a sense of optimism and brightness, as well as surprising sonic versatility: Her songs incorporate piano, guitar, autoharp, banjo, ukulele, saxophone, flute, and upright bass. In 2006, Bulat decided to record with former Arcade Fire member Howard Bilerman as a means of remembering her musical collaborations. But Bilerman was so mesmerized by her raw talent that he contacted an assortment of record labels and music blogs. All of these efforts resulted in her debut, Oh My Darling.

