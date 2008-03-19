Dengue Fever: Psychedelic Khmer Rock

The psychedelic pop-rock band Dengue Fever spent its first two albums covering songs by the "King of Khmer music," Sinn Sisamouth. Behind Cambodian singer Chhom Nimol, elements of surf-rock, spy music, and Bollywood soundtracks are all filtered through the backing players' indie-rock sound.

Dengue Fever's third album, Venus on Earth, is its first to feature all-original songs. It features hypnotic psychedelic riffs, jazzy accents, and Nimol's versatile vocals.

Copyright 2008 XPN