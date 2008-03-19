© 2022
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dengue Fever: Psychedelic Khmer Rock

XPN | By David Dye
Published March 19, 2008 at 9:15 AM CDT

The psychedelic pop-rock band Dengue Fever spent its first two albums covering songs by the "King of Khmer music," Sinn Sisamouth. Behind Cambodian singer Chhom Nimol, elements of surf-rock, spy music, and Bollywood soundtracks are all filtered through the backing players' indie-rock sound.

Dengue Fever's third album, Venus on Earth, is its first to feature all-original songs. It features hypnotic psychedelic riffs, jazzy accents, and Nimol's versatile vocals.

Copyright 2008 XPN

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
See stories by David Dye