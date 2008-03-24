Nada Surf: 'Lucky' at Long Last

Countless one-hit wonders littered the alt-rock landscape in the mid-'90s, but some had far more staying power than they were given credit for — Harvey Danger and Superdrag spring to mind. Nada Surf didn't look like it would have a long career when the novelty song "Popular" hit the charts in 1996, especially after the band's follow-up, The Proximity Effect, was deemed unreleasable by its major label.

Still, the trio regrouped in 2002 and found a home at Barsuk Records, home to popular indie acts such as Death Cab for Cutie, John Vanderslice, and, appropriately enough, Harvey Danger. Nada Surf has since then released three popular, critically acclaimed full-lengths: Let Go, The Weight Is a Gift, and the new Lucky.

