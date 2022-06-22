© 2022
Eric Greitens says his RINO-hunting ad was meant in humor. How will voters see it?

By Jason Rosenbaum
Published June 22, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT

Missouri candidate for U.S. Senate Eric Greitens says his recent controversial ad was supposed to be "humorous." The move might backfire if voters aren't up to the glorification of violence.

Jason Rosenbaum
Since entering the world of professional journalism in 2006, Jason Rosenbaum dove head first into the world of politics, policy and even rock and roll music. A graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism, Rosenbaum spent more than four years in the Missouri State Capitol writing for the Columbia Daily Tribune, Missouri Lawyers Media and the St. Louis Beacon. Since moving to St. Louis in 2010, Rosenbaum's work appeared in Missouri Lawyers Media, the St. Louis Business Journal and the Riverfront Times' music section. He also served on staff at the St. Louis Beacon as a politics reporter. Rosenbaum lives in Richmond Heights with with his wife Lauren and their two sons.
See stories by Jason Rosenbaum