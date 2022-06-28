© 2022
Hear a live mini-concert from Lido Pimienta

XPN | By Stephen Kallao
Published June 28, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT
Lido Pimienta
Courtesy of the artist
Lido Pimienta

Today, we welcome back Lido Pimienta to the show in celebration of World Cafe's 30th anniversary. Her 2016 album, La Papessa, won her the Polaris Prize for Canadian Album of the Year, and her 2020 album, Miss Colombia, was nominated for Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album at The Grammys. What adds to that impressive resume is her ability to command the stage as a live performer, which is why we're so thrilled to share this performance, a concert from the stage of World Cafe Live in Philadelphia, an anniversary showcase we first broadcast on NPR's Live Sessions. So let's get into it, starting with a performance of "Te Quería." Hear the complete mini-concert in the audio player above.

Stephen Kallao
