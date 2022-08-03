Albuquerque erects 'Breaking Bad' statues to celebrate its entertainment legacy

ASMA KHALID, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Asma Khalid. Some towns erect statues of people from local history. A big part of Albuquerque's history - the TV show "Breaking Bad." Bronze statues of the fictional meth cookers Walter White and Jesse Pinkman now occupy a place of honor in Albuquerque. State officials say they want to spotlight a booming entertainment industry. And with plenty of incentives for production companies, they want to make New Mexico the star of your next favorite show. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.