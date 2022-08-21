© 2022
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crews will be continuing work on our WKMT transmitter tower in Water Valley this week. 89.5 FM will be on reduced power starting at 9am each day. We're sorry for the disruption. The WKMS main signal and other signals will not be affected.

Back-to-school stress is amplified by inflation affecting the cost of supplies

By Ayesha Rascoe
Published August 21, 2022 at 7:15 AM CDT

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Tomicia Gray, a single mother in Charlotte, N.C., about the onerous cost of school supplies.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Ayesha Rascoe
Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Ayesha Rascoe