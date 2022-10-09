© 2023
World Cafe's Best New LatinX Playlist

XPN | By Byron Gonzalez
Published October 9, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT
WXPN
World Cafe's Latin Roots series began in 2012, celebrating the sounds of traditional and new alternative Latin music through radio, online features and live events.

In 2020, World Cafe welcomed Byron Gonzalez as our new Latin Roots correspondent. Gonzales is the program director and on-air host at Latin Alt HD3 in Los Angeles. His Latin Alternative show, Bilingual Sounds, airs every Wednesday at 9 p.m. PT on The Independent 88.5 FM. He has dedicated himself to advocating, providing visibility and showcasing established, independent and emerging Latinx artists.

For World Cafe's Latin Roots, Gonzalez curates a weekly playlist of new music in English and Spanish from Latinx artists, exploring the many faucets of rock, folk, hip-hop, electronic, cumbia and traditional Latin sounds. Subscribe, follow and like the playlist on Spotify and check back every Friday for fresh selections of the week's best new music.

Byron Gonzalez
Guatemalan born and Los Angeles raised, Byron Gonzalez graduated from California State University, Northridge with a Bachelor's in journalism, with an emphasis on broadcast. Shortly thereafter, Gonzalez became the program director of Los Angeles' only 24-hour Latin Alternative radio station, The Latin Alt (latinalt.org). He's also a Latin Roots correspondent for NPR's World Cafe program. He has dedicated his career to highlighting a wide selection of music from established, emerging and independent artists with roots in Latin America, Brazil and Spain.
