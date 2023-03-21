Finding place to practice is another challenge for Kentucky Special Olympics teams

A Lexington Special Olympics track team looking for a place to practice with days left to register for next month’s regionals found it. Mark Buerger, the communications director for Special Olympics Kentucky, said East Jessamine High School came through. He said it’s often difficult for teams to find a place where they can train.

“You know, it is a little bit of a challenge. In some communities more than others, it kind of depends, right? Because we don't own any property. Special Olympics doesn't own a property anywhere, our local programs don't own a property anywhere.”

Buerger said while Special Olympians can and do train on their own, teams they’re on have to attend a certain number of practices to qualify to compete at the regionals.

“Our track teams have to find tracks to practice on, our swim teams have to find pools to practice in. And anybody who's got a child that swims knows how difficult finding pool time can be these days. So there's a little bit of that. So it does make it a little bit of a challenge.”

Buerger said the lessons Special Olympians learn from practicing and competing translate into everything they do. In June, for the 28th consecutive year, their Summer Games will be held at Eastern Kentucky University.

