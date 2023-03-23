Lexington city officials consider modification in community service eligibility and benefits

Some changes are planned for Lexington’s Community and Resident Services program. Lexington Council members got briefed this week. Danielle Sanders is director of the department. Ordinance changes are requested for three programs including temporary lodging.

“Instead of us saying, ‘sorry you can’t get a hotel stay, go to the shelter, or find a place. We’re just saying we’re going to help you with re-locating, but then also we’re going to give you a place to stay for a couple of days until you can kind of get your bearings,” said Sanders.

At the beginning of the presentation, it was noted that the ordinance changes would not mean reducing benefits but instead expanding benefits and eligibility.

Another one of the changes, according to Sanders, pertains to zoning.

“This program is for…if the City comes in re-zones, re-develops a neighborhood and a tenant is displaced, this will allow re-location assistance for those residents as well,” said Sanders.

Sanders told Council the changes would necessitate a budget increase of $60,000. The expansion of eligibility, in some cases, goes from 40 to 80 percent of the area's median income. Another program change is tied to assistance for sewer, landfill, and water quality management user fees.