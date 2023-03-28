Lexington's Catholic Action Center’s Safe Harbor Lighthouse closing Saturday

Lexington’s Catholic Action Center will close its Safe Harbor Lighthouse adult homeless shelter, which opened last December, on Saturday. Ginny Ramsey is the director and co-founder of the C-A-C. She said through last Friday, the Lighthouse provided more than 65-hundred nights of shelter this winter – and more than a thousand motel room nights during the cold snap last December.

“We are dreading the fact we have to close that door on Saturday, April 1, but that is the entire time we were able to budget for with the security, etcetera.”

Ramsey said budget concerns are forcing them to close Safe Harbor, but she worries about where the people who’ve stayed there, especially the most vulnerable, will go.

“We're seeing more and more and more elderly and disabled on our streets. So that is something that you know, the soul of our community is on the line.”

Ramsey said the Catholic Action Center and its programs, including the Safe Harbor Lighthouse, are entirely privately funded.

