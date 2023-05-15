How culture wars and conspiracy theories inspired Sleaford Mods' latest album

"Punk's not dead!"

So goes the refrain for the past 40+ years. As it turns out, punk has simply evolved. Take Sleaford Mods, for example. The English post-punk duo featuring vocalist Jason Williamson and producer Andrew Fearn are known for their minimalist production and biting lyrics about the state of British politics, working class people, capitalism and pop culture.

The duo has an "in your face" ethos that's not afraid to challenge the status quo, and their star has steadily risen over the last decade. In this session, Jason and Andrew talk about their latest album, UK GRIM.

