On 'Such Ferocious Beauty,' Cowboy Junkies offer a meditation on grief

Cowboy Junkies were ahead of the curve when they released their landmark sophomore album, The Trinity Session. It was recorded in a church around a single microphone back in 1987. Ironically, the Canadian group's combination of alt-country and folk music was an early version of a genre we now commonly refer to as Americana.

For more than 30 years, the band (siblings Michael, Margo and Peter Timmons, along with their childhood friend Alan Anton) has explored countless musical spaces. Their new album explores grief and loss, heavily influenced by the passing of the Timmonses' father, who suffered from dementia. It's called Such Ferocious Beauty.

Principle songwriter Michael and vocalist Margo join us to talk about making the album and the family dynamic that's kept the band together for almost 40 years.

