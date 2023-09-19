Livestream AMERICANAFEST 2023, featuring Bobby Rush, Brandy Clark and more

Sponsored by the Americana Music Association, the 2023 AMERICANAFEST features a broad range of musical acts — from alt-country to roots rock, bluegrass, R&B, blues, folk and singer-songwriters — alongside dozens of industry panels.

Produced by WMOT Roots Radio, NPR Music and World Cafe, AMERICANAFEST's Day Stage will host a parade of roots and country music greats at Nashville's Eastside Bowl.

Performances will be broadcast on WMOT and WXPN. Check out the schedule for the live video webcast below. Starting Wednesday, Sept. 19, the festival will be streaming here and on NPR Live Sessions. Don't miss it!

All times are in CT.

Wednesday, Sept. 20: WMOT's Wired In

12 p.m.: Dom Flemons

Dom Flemons 1 p.m.: Bobby Rush

Bobby Rush 2 p.m.: Tommy Emmanuel

Tommy Emmanuel 3 p.m.: Eilen Jewell

Eilen Jewell 4 p.m.: Maggie Rose

Thursday, Sept 21: AMERICANAFEST's Day Stage

12 p.m.: Hermanos Gutiérrez

Hermanos Gutiérrez 1 p.m.: The Band of Heathens

The Band of Heathens 2 p.m.: Kaitlin Butts

Kaitlin Butts 3 p.m.: Sons of the East

Sons of the East 4 p.m.: Jobi Riccio

Friday, Sept 22: AMERICANAFEST's Day Stage

12 p.m.: The Secret Sisters

The Secret Sisters 1 p.m.: Sensational Barnes Brothers

Sensational Barnes Brothers 2 p.m.: Eddie 9V

Eddie 9V 3 p.m.: Lindsay Lou

Lindsay Lou 4 p.m.: Brandy Clark

Copyright 2023 XPN