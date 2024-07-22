Beshear 'fully' endorses Kamala Harris for president, doesn’t rule out joining the ticket

After speaking highly of President Joe Biden and his record in the state, Kentucky’s Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear announced his endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris, whom he called “smart and strong.”

“The contrast between her and those running on the other side couldn't be clearer as a prosecutor, as an attorney general like I used to be,” Beshear said on MSNBC's Morning Joe on Monday. “The vice president is ready. She has my full endorsement. I'm going to do everything I can to support her.”

Beshear’s name has increasingly come up as a potential running mate for Harris as a Democrat who has found success in a deep-red state. When quizzed on whether he had any interest in joining the Harris ticket, Beshear left the possibility open.

“The only way I would consider something other than this current job is if I believed I could further help my people and to help this country,” Beshear said.

After being pushed further on the topic, Beshear said he would “at least listen,” but quickly pivoted to attacking Ohio Sen. JD Vance, former President Donald Trump’s recently selected running mate.

“Let me just tell you that JD Vance ain't from here,” Beshear said. “Today was an opportunity to both support the vice president, but also to stand up for my people. Nobody calls us names, especially those that have worked hard for the betterment of this country.”

Since Vance clinched his spot on the Trump ticket, some Kentuckians have criticized Vance for inaccurately representing and perpetuating broad stereotypes about Appalachia, especially in his bestselling book “Hillbilly Elegy.” Vance grew up in Middletown, Ohio, which is not part of Appalachia according to the Appalachian Regional Commission, but his grandparents were from Breathitt County and spent summers there as a child.

Beshear also called for an end to hateful rhetoric, saying he hoped that the election would “move us past all this craziness we've been living in.”

“I want a better government for my kids. I want a Congress that works. But I certainly want a president that they can sit in front of the TV and watch and — whether I agree or disagree with what they're talking about — I know they'll do it in a respectful way,” Beshear said.

State government and politics reporting is supported in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.