WKMS Poetry Minutes 2025: Share your poem on the air!

We're inviting everyone to write short poems (30 - 45 seconds when read aloud), to be broadcast as Poetry Minutes. We'll take poems in any style (no rules for format) as long as they were written by you!

This year's theme for National Poetry Month is 'Family' in all forms - including chosen families. So think about what that means to you and submit your poem here, along with your smartphone recording of you reading your piece. If you need assistance recording, you can reach out to Asia Burnett at aburnett2@murraystate.edu for help.

SUBMIT YOUR POEM

Poetry minutes air each weekday in April (Monday - Friday) at 8:43 am, 12:20ish, and 3:48 pm.

Need more inspiration? We'll host a FREE poetry workshop with award-winning poet Constance Alexander on Tuesday, April 1 at 6:30 pm via Zoom: https://murraystate.zoom.us/j/89440170273

See the details

EVERYONE is welcome and you do not need any writing experience to join. Just bring your imagination and get ready to have some fun doing quick poetry exercises celebrating family and the shared world we all live in.