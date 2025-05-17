At least 14 dead in Kentucky following severe storms, governor says

Gov. Andy Beshear said at least 14 people were killed in the state overnight as severe weather swept through parts of Kentucky, razing parts of London and Somerset.

"Sadly, this number is expected to grow as we receive more information," he said on social media. "Please pray for all of our affected families."

The National Weather Service confirmed the path of a tornado through Laurel and Pulaski counties Saturday morning. Early reports say it could have also moved east into Clay and Leslie counties.

NWS Meteorologist Christian Cassell in Jackson says the damage survey could be a multi-day process.

“A lot of tornadoes are very short distances,” Cassell said. “This one appears to be a very long-track tornado. So there's just going to be so much more damage to assess.”

Republican senators representing Laurel and Pulaski counties and Senate President Robert Stivers say the damage is overwhelming.

"Lives have been lost. Families have been shattered. Homes and businesses have been destroyed. Sadly, we expect the loss to grow as search and rescue efforts continue," they said in a joint statement.

Somerset Mayor Alan Keck issued a state of emergency for the city Saturday morning citing extensive damage and loss of life.

Mayor Randall Weddle of London posted aerial photos on Facebook late Saturday morning showing a wide path of destruction from a tornado he says originated in Pulaski County that swept through London. He said debris was scattered for up to three miles.

Laurel County Fiscal Court Facebook / Screenshot A tornado hit Laurel County, Kentucky, late Friday night, destroying property and killing at least nine people.

In a video post on Facebook Saturday morning, Weddle thanked people who brought chainsaws to clear debris and first responders who came from neighboring areas.

He said shelter is available at First Baptist Church and South Laurel High School, which is also accepting donations.

"It's been amazing to watch the efforts of all of the first responders in this community tonight. This is the moment we shine the most, in devastating times, in hard times, as a community, we come together," he said.

In Louisville, the fire department said in a press release firefighters rescued two adults and two children from a home after a tree fell on it. They were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive their injuries.

Mid-morning the governor announced he's spoken with local leaders, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and FEMA officials. Beshear had declared a state of emergency ahead of the expected storm system Friday.

National Weather Service Forecast Office Jackson

Cassell says the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Jackson, Kentucky, was fully staffed overnight. The Jackson office serves both Somerset and London.

The Trump administration's cuts to the National Weather Service have resulted in overnight staffing shortages at offices across the country. The New York Times reported earlier this week that federal cuts resulted in staffing cutbacks at the Jackson office.

Cassell told WEKU reporters that normally on quiet weather nights they are closed because of staffing issues from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. but bring in additional staff anytime they are expecting extreme weather.

“The big thing we want to stress is: if there's weather, we're staffed,” he said. “Failure is not an option.”

The office's website lists the "Meteorologist in Charge" position as vacant.

