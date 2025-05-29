Black Overseer of a Confederate Monument

How do you feel about confederate monuments and what they represent? Does your race influence the emotions you have toward these things? Can you separate your feelings from historical facts? In this last episode of our season, we’re going to talk with the only Black person ever to have managed the Jefferson Davis Historic Site in Fairview Kentucky. Ron Sydnor managed the park until 2017 and had programming at the site that taught the diversity and nuances of the people behind the civil war. But teaching confederate history forced him to separate his feelings from what he was teaching.