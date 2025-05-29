Eat This, Kentucky!

What can a recipe be, besides just a list of ingredients? And what can it mean to the people who cook and eat it? In this episode we explore a Kentucky culinary tradition called “burgoo” and trace the history of the dish. We’ll also meet two talented cooks who weave their Kentucky traditions into their food. What story does a meaty frontier stew have to tell about the Bluegrass state and its people?

