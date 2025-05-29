Hoppy's Heartache

Hoppy Henton is a Kentucky farmer working the land that’s been in his family for 9 generations. His talents and passion connect him in a lifelong relationship with the Kentucky Farm Bureau. In this episode, we learn about his 40-years-long struggle to eliminate the conservative policies in the Farm Bureau’s “secret policy book”. We also hear from key friends, family, and acquaintances of Hoppy’s— from the Fairness Campaign’s Chris Hartman, to former leaders in the Farm Bureau’s ranks — about this epic battle.