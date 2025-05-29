© 2025
Middle of Everywhere

IM GOD

By Austin Carter,
Ariel Lavery
Published May 29, 2025 at 10:43 AM CDT

We hear about an athiest's 4 year battle for a vanity license plate that opened the door for greater expression.

What happens when an atheist stands up for free speech when the government favors Christianity? Many people in this country think that patriotism and Christianity go hand in hand, but can a person be a patriot and non-religious? In this episode, Ariel and Austin hear from one feisty and independent man who has devoted his life to crusading for freedom of expression. His journey became world renowned with his lawsuit against the state of Kentucky for denying him the vanity plate IM GOD.

Presenting Middle of Everywhere
Austin Carter
Austin Carter is a Murray State grad and has been involved with WKMS since he was in high school. Over the years he has been a producer for WKMS and has hosted several music shows, but now calls Morning Edition his home each weekday morning.
Ariel Lavery
Ariel grew up in and became disenchanted with suburbia early on. Since childhood, she yearned for rural farm life and has now made a chance landing in rural Murray, KY. She holds a BFA and MFA in Studio Art.“ I am driven to collect the stories and histories of rural folk, the people who , in some ways, have the most immediate connection to our history as a country. ” -Ariel
