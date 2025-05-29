Middle of Everywhere Man

Where did our podcast title, “Middle of Everywhere,” come from anyway? And what does it mean? In this episode we talk to University of Minnesota Professor Ben Winchester about what the data really says about small town America’s prosperity. A strong advocate for rural communities, we hear Ben dispute the “rural despair” narrative and share information about how people are actually living their lives in these places. Plus, Ben gives some very helpful tips about howsmall towns can attract and keep young professionals in their communities.

