© 2025
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Middle of Everywhere

Middle of Everywhere Man

By Ariel Lavery,
Austin Carter
Published May 29, 2025 at 11:16 AM CDT

Where did our podcast title, “Middle of Everywhere,” come from anyway? And what does it mean? In this episode we talk to University of Minnesota Professor Ben Winchester about what the data really says about small town America’s prosperity. A strong advocate for rural communities, we hear Ben dispute the “rural despair” narrative and share information about how people are actually living their lives in these places. Plus, Ben gives some very helpful tips about howsmall towns can attract and keep young professionals in their communities.

Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @middleofeverywherepod and on Twitter @rural_stories

Subscribe where you get your podcasts.

Presenting Middle of Everywhere
Ariel Lavery
Ariel grew up in and became disenchanted with suburbia early on. Since childhood, she yearned for rural farm life and has now made a chance landing in rural Murray, KY. She holds a BFA and MFA in Studio Art.“ I am driven to collect the stories and histories of rural folk, the people who , in some ways, have the most immediate connection to our history as a country. ” -Ariel
See stories by Ariel Lavery
Austin Carter
Austin Carter is a Murray State grad and has been involved with WKMS since he was in high school. Over the years he has been a producer for WKMS and has hosted several music shows, but now calls Morning Edition his home each weekday morning.
See stories by Austin Carter