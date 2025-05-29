© 2025
Middle of Everywhere

My Old Kentucky Stereotype

By Ariel Lavery,
Austin Carter
Published May 29, 2025 at 11:23 AM CDT

Did you hear the one about the gay ex-Zumba instructor from Kentucky who pursued a standup career in LA? Adario Mercadante grew up in Murray, KY and he says it’s a wonderful place to raise a family, connect with nature, and enjoy the slower pace of small town life. But it wasn’t meant for him. Even though he left his small hometown, he found many stereotypes followed him.

How do Adario and other Kentucky or small town natives transcend stereotypes of being uneducated, uncultured, and impoverished?

Middle of Everywhere
Ariel Lavery
Ariel grew up in and became disenchanted with suburbia early on. Since childhood, she yearned for rural farm life and has now made a chance landing in rural Murray, KY. She holds a BFA and MFA in Studio Art.“ I am driven to collect the stories and histories of rural folk, the people who , in some ways, have the most immediate connection to our history as a country. ” -Ariel
Ariel Lavery
Austin Carter
Austin Carter is a Murray State grad and has been involved with WKMS since he was in high school. Over the years he has been a producer for WKMS and has hosted several music shows, but now calls Morning Edition his home each weekday morning.
Austin Carter