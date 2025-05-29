My Old Kentucky Stereotype

Did you hear the one about the gay ex-Zumba instructor from Kentucky who pursued a standup career in LA? Adario Mercadante grew up in Murray, KY and he says it’s a wonderful place to raise a family, connect with nature, and enjoy the slower pace of small town life. But it wasn’t meant for him. Even though he left his small hometown, he found many stereotypes followed him.

How do Adario and other Kentucky or small town natives transcend stereotypes of being uneducated, uncultured, and impoverished?

