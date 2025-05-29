© 2025
Middle of Everywhere

One Seed At A Time

By Ariel Lavery,
Austin Carter
Published May 29, 2025 at 11:37 AM CDT

Do you ever wonder where your food comes from? What’s the story behind that tomato in the produce department? How did it get to the store? Who grew it? Is it genetically modified?

In this episode, we hear from Bill and Michael Best, father and son heirloom seed savers. Active in the small farming revolution, Bill also helped start the Lexington and Berea’s Farmers’ Markets. Now in his 80s, he still grows and sells heirloom beans and tomatoes. Worried about the impact of big agriculture, we also learn how Bill and Michael have dedicated their lives to preserving biodiversity.

Presenting Middle of Everywhere
Ariel Lavery
Ariel grew up in and became disenchanted with suburbia early on. Since childhood, she yearned for rural farm life and has now made a chance landing in rural Murray, KY. She holds a BFA and MFA in Studio Art.“ I am driven to collect the stories and histories of rural folk, the people who , in some ways, have the most immediate connection to our history as a country. ” -Ariel
Austin Carter
Austin Carter is a Murray State grad and has been involved with WKMS since he was in high school. Over the years he has been a producer for WKMS and has hosted several music shows, but now calls Morning Edition his home each weekday morning.
