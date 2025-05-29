One Seed At A Time

Do you ever wonder where your food comes from? What’s the story behind that tomato in the produce department? How did it get to the store? Who grew it? Is it genetically modified?

In this episode, we hear from Bill and Michael Best, father and son heirloom seed savers. Active in the small farming revolution, Bill also helped start the Lexington and Berea’s Farmers’ Markets. Now in his 80s, he still grows and sells heirloom beans and tomatoes. Worried about the impact of big agriculture, we also learn how Bill and Michael have dedicated their lives to preserving biodiversity.

