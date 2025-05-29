What happens when a silly prank turns into a year-long crusade to obtain police records? In this episode, a twice-stolen Christmas display, and the records surrounding it, lead Ariel and Austin to question why the local police have withheld the full records even in the face of a ruling from Kentucky’s Attorney General. And they enlist the help of advocates for open government as they try to “solve” The Case of the Christmas Cop Car.

