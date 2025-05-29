© 2025
Middle of Everywhere

Welcome to the Hotel Metropolitan!

By Austin Carter,
Ariel Lavery
Published May 29, 2025 at 11:30 AM CDT

How does Black history get preserved in small towns? Who decides what sticks around from our segregated past for future generations to learn from? In this episode we learn about how Betty Dobson saved a little known gem from being destroyed forever. Betty embarked on a journey to save and rehabilitate the Hotel Metropolitan in Paducah, Kentucky, founded by a Black woman in 1908, to serve Black travelers. This journey was life-changing for her as it coincided with her rehabilitation of her own body after being diagnosed with MS.

Middle of Everywhere
Austin Carter
Austin Carter is a Murray State grad and has been involved with WKMS since he was in high school. Over the years he has been a producer for WKMS and has hosted several music shows, but now calls Morning Edition his home each weekday morning.
Ariel Lavery
Ariel grew up in and became disenchanted with suburbia early on. Since childhood, she yearned for rural farm life and has now made a chance landing in rural Murray, KY. She holds a BFA and MFA in Studio Art.“ I am driven to collect the stories and histories of rural folk, the people who , in some ways, have the most immediate connection to our history as a country. ” -Ariel
