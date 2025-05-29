Welcome to the Hotel Metropolitan!

How does Black history get preserved in small towns? Who decides what sticks around from our segregated past for future generations to learn from? In this episode we learn about how Betty Dobson saved a little known gem from being destroyed forever. Betty embarked on a journey to save and rehabilitate the Hotel Metropolitan in Paducah, Kentucky, founded by a Black woman in 1908, to serve Black travelers. This journey was life-changing for her as it coincided with her rehabilitation of her own body after being diagnosed with MS.

Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @middleofeverywherepod and on Twitter @rural_stories

Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.