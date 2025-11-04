© 2025
Shelter in place issued in Louisville following reports of plane crash

Louisville Public Media | By Amina Elahi
Published November 4, 2025 at 5:08 PM CST
Smoke from a plane crash in Louisville on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2025.
Ryan Van Velzer
/
KPR
Smoke from a plane crash in Louisville on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025.

Officials and eyewitnesses reported a large cloud of dark, heavy smoke in the vicinity of Muhammad Ali International Airport in Louisville Tuesday evening.

Louisville Metro Police are reporting injuries due to a plane crash near the Muhammad Ali International Airport in Louisville, which is home to the massive UPS WorldPort hub.

In a social media post, UPS acknowledged the incident.

Louisville residents are advised to shelter in place from the airport north to the Ohio River.

Louisville Metro Police said in an emailed statement Thursday that they and other agencies were responding to reports of a plane crash near Fern Valley Road and Grade Lane.

LMPD spokesperson Sgt. Matthew Sanders said MetroSafe, Louisville Fire and emergency medical services were also involved.

He said they had received 20 calls for service as of about 5:30 p.m.

In a post on social media, the airport confirmed an “aircraft incident” and said the airfield was closed.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Amina Elahi
Amina Elahi is the News Managing Editor for LPM. Email Amina at aelahi@lpm.org.
See stories by Amina Elahi
