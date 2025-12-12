Fresh Air Weekend: Michael Shannon on 'Death by Lightning'; Rhea Seehorn on 'Pluribus'

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Death by Lightning star Michael Shannon sees parallels between the 1880s and today: Shannon brings James Garfield's brief presidency to the screen in a new Netflix series. And in the film Nuremberg, Shannon plays a prosecutor trying Nazi leaders for war crimes.

Maureen Corrigan's 10 favorite books of 2025 — with plenty for nonfiction lovers: Fresh Air's book critic says her picks tilt a bit to nonfiction, but the novels that made the cut redress the imbalance by their sweep and intensity. Karen Russell's The Antidote was her favorite.

Pluribus star Rhea Seehorn says no thanks to a world dictated by group think: In the Apple TV series, Seehorn stars as a woman named Carol who suddenly finds herself surrounded by people who are inexplicably happy. The only problem: Carol's not interested in joining them.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

Copyright 2025 NPR