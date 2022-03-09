Owensboro real estate developer sues Alorica to terminate lease

A California-based company that renovated a building and initially planned to hire hundreds of customer service representatives in downtown Owensboro is now being sued by the company that owns the building.

Alorica leased the building in downtown Owensboro in 2016 with big promises to train and hire more than 800 people for what it called “customer engagement” by phone, text, social media and video messaging.

After renovating the former BB&T building and planning to occupy four floors, Alorica never got close to its hiring goal. Then the pandemic hit, sending employees home to work remotely.

Now Matt Hayden, whose company Owensboro Downtown LLC owns the Alorica building, has filed suit against Alorica to get the California company to terminate its lease and vacate the building.

The Messenger-Inquirer reports Hayden has entered into a lease with Bell Bank Home Mortgage to occupy some of the space leased by Alorica.

Negotiations between Hayden and Alorica to terminate the previous lease have failed and the lawsuit filed in Daviess Circuit Court has been transferred to U.S. District Court.

