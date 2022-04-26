Truck line breaks ground on $8.2M Murray headquarters

A national trucking line broke ground on a new $8.2 million headquarters office in Murray Tuesday, a release from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office announced.

Paschall Truck Lines Inc. was already based in Murray, but this investment is expected to create up to 150 full-time jobs in Calloway County as the company continues to grow.

“Paschall Truck Lines Inc. has looked forward to building a new company headquarters on the north side of Murray for many years,” said Chuck Wilson, senior vice president and treasurer for PTL. “As a 100% employee-owned company with many Murray and Western Kentucky based employee-owners, we believe the new headquarters facility will serve the needs of the company, its employee-owners, our customers and Murray and the region for many years to come.”

Wilson also acknowledged the support of the City of Murray, the Murray-Calloway Economic Development Corp. and the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Beshear hailed the growth as exciting news for the western end of the state.

“I am thrilled to see additional job creation in western Kentucky, particularly from an employer that has such a long history of success and growth in our state,” the governor said. “Congratulations to the company and everyone in Calloway County on today’s groundbreaking.”

Paschall Truck Lines can trace its origins to Murray in 1937, when it operated as a less-than-truckload carrier with a single truck. It’s since grown into a national truckload carrier with more than 1,100 tractors, 3,200 trailers and over $260 million in annual revenue.

The 28,000-square-foot facility will be located in the Murray West Industrial Park, where the company will continue to serve household name brands such as Procter & Gamble, Walmart, Home Depot and T.J. Maxx. The facility is expected to be fully operational by October 2023.

The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority last month approved the company for up to $125,000 in tax incentives through the Kentucky Enterprise Initiative Act (KEIA) to encourage investment and job growth in the community.

KEIA allows companies to recoup Kentucky sales and use tax on construction costs, building fixtures, equipment used in research and development and in electronic processing. Those companies can also receive resources from Kentucky’s workforce service providers, including no-cost recruitment and job placement services, reduced-cost customized training and job-training incentives.

Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes and Murray Mayor Bob Rogers both praised the company in the governor’s office release. Imes called PTL a “shining example of the very best in their industry” and Rogers said he looks forward to the company’s bright future. Murray-Calloway Economic Development Corp. (MCEDC) Chairman David Graham, who used to work at PTL, said the groundbreaking was a “great day for the employees of PTL and our community as a whole.”